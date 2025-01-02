Advertisement
 Killarney hotelier says Ireland too expensive for many European visitors

Jan 2, 2025 17:21 By radiokerrynews
Ireland is in danger of pricing itself out of the market for European tourists, according to the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation.

Killarney hotelier Patrick O'Donoghue, who's chair of the Federation's marketing committee, says that while American visitor numbers to Kerry were strong in 2024, many Europeans find Ireland an expensive country to visit.

He's also expressed concern about the number of restaurants and cafes that closed in Kerry during the year, as well as the reduced accommodation capacity in the county, due to hotels being used to house migrants.

However, Mr O'Donoghue remains upbeat about the outlook for tourism for Kerry in 2025:

