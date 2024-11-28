Advertisement
Adventure tourism conference in Killarney hears need for greater support  

Nov 28, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Adventure tourism is experiencing strong growth but businesses need support.

That's according to the CEO of Irish Tourism Industry Confederation, Eoghan O'Mara Walsh.

Ireland's Association for Adventure Tourism is holding the second day of its sixth annual conference in Killarney today.

Mr O'Mara Walsh, who's attending the event, says Ireland is losing its competitiveness because of the cost of doing business here.

He believes the next government will need to deal with insurance prices within the tourism sector:

