Tourism body CEO calls for more exchequer funding for Kerry airport

Sep 26, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
There are calls for more exchequer funding for regional airports, including Kerry.

CEO of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation, Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, says investment in regional airports could incentivise airlines to fly to Irish destinations other than Dublin.

At the confederation’s annual conference yesterday, Tourism Minister Catherine Martin suggested diverting traffic to regional airports could help solve the Dublin Airport passenger cap impasse.

That was then rejected by Dublin Airport operator daa and Aer Lingus.

The passenger cap is a planning regulation which limits the numbers that use Dublin Airport to 32 million annually.

Eoghan O’Mara Walsh says the passenger cap should be lifted, but increased exchequer funding would allow infrastructure improvements at regional airports.

