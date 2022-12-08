Advertisement
Killarney hotelier expects strong American and domestic market next year

Dec 8, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Killarney hotelier expects strong American and domestic market next year
A brand-new meeting rooms facility has opened at The Gleneagle Hotel. MoD Suites at The Gleneagle includes five meeting rooms in total, located adjacent to the hotel’s existing conference and events spaces. Pictured at the opening of the MoD Suites at The Gleneagle Hotel were, Brian Miley, left, Group Business Development Manager, Patrick O’Donoghue, CEO The Gleneagle Group and Margaret O’Donoghue. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
The American and domestic tourist markets are expected to be very strong next year.

That’s according to CEO of the Gleneagle Group in Killarney, Patrick O’Donoghue.

He was speaking after the launch of a new facility, the MoD Suites at the Gleneagle.

It’s a new meeting rooms facility to be used as break-out rooms for conference attendees, for company meetings, or pre or post-concert hospitality.

Mr O’Donoghue feels the UK market is uncertain next year, but believes there’ll be a lot of American visitors.

You can hear the full interview with Patrick O'Donoghue on In Business from 6pm.

