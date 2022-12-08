Killarney hotelier expects strong American and domestic market next year

The American and domestic tourist markets are expected to be very strong next year.

That’s according to CEO of the Gleneagle Group in Killarney, Patrick O’Donoghue.

He was speaking after the launch of a new facility, the MoD Suites at the Gleneagle.

It’s a new meeting rooms facility to be used as break-out rooms for conference attendees, for company meetings, or pre or post-concert hospitality.

Mr O’Donoghue feels the UK market is uncertain next year, but believes there’ll be a lot of American visitors.

