A Killarney Green Party rep says new Deposit Return Scheme is a gamechanger.

Diarmuid Griffin says the introduction of the scheme, coupled with the Killarney Coffee Cup project will benefit the environment.

He says these initiatives pave the way for cleaner streets, parks and waterways across Kerry.

Mr Griffin added the scheme is set to reduce the number of plastic bottles and cans that end up in landfills and in nature.