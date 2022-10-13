Advertisement
Killarney GP says IPAS needs to engage with local health services

Oct 13, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Dr Gary Stack
The Department of Children, Equality, Integration and Youth need to sit down with those providing services for asylum seekers in Killarney.

That’s the view of Killarney GP, Gary Stack, who says the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) failed to give notice to health services, that 318 refugees were being sent to the town in the last five days.

Dr Stack says staff “can’t cope” with providing services to the patients they have.

He says there’s a “time to say stop”, and that IPAS and other agencies need to talk with local health providers, to ensure the continuation of safe services.

 

