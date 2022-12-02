Killarney GP feels RSV figures from HPSC are meaningless

A Killarney GP feels figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre showing 12 confirmed cases of RSV in Kerry between November 20th - 26th are meaningless.

Dr Gary Stack says given that the respiratory virus is vastly under-reported, the actual numbers would be far higher.

Last evening, the Chief Medical Officer Breda Smyth said she believed the current RSV wave had peaked, and it was substantially bigger than any previous wave.

She also noted the numbers presenting at medical practices with flu are rising.

Dr Gary Stack is encouraging people to avail of the flu vaccine as soon as possible.