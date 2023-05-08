Killarney gardaí warn motorists to expect traffic congestion

Killarney gardaí are expecting significant traffic congestion in the town this afternoon from 3 to 8 o'clock.

They're advising motorists that there'll be no parking at Cathedral Place and Mission Road.

Parking will be available at Rock Road and Beech Road car parks. as well as the field beside St Mary's Cathedral.

East Avenue Road remains closed for resurfacing works.

There will be gardaí and stewards on duty near St Mary's Cathedral.

Motorists are asked to follow their instructions.