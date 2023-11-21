Killarney Gardaí appeal for public’s help in identifying man suspected of assaulting another man

Gardaí in Killarney are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man who's suspected of assaulted another man last month.

This assault took place in Killarney on October 2nd at 12.45am.

This incident featured on Crime Call last night and Gardaí are seeking the public’s help to identify the male suspect.

This man was seen on CCTV walking towards the victim in an alleyway; the victim is then punched in the face by the suspect who leaves the scene immediately.

The suspect is described by Gardaí as a man aged in his late 20s or early 30s; he has short light coloured hair, is 6ft in height, and he was wearing a blue and white striped T-shirt.

Gardaí are asking that anyone who has any information that can help to identify this man to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160.

An image of the man suspected of carrying out this assault, provided by the Garda Press Office: