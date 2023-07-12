Killarney family frustrated by delays in providing ceiling hoist for child with profound disabilities

A father of a Killarney child with profound disabilities says they're frustrated by a continuing delay to provide a hoist for their daughter.

Seven-year-old Alexis O'Mahony has a PDH deficiency, a rare metabolic condition which causes brain abnormalities; she also has cerebral palsy, quadriplegia and, visual impairment.

The child needs constant care from her family, including turning and daily washing to avoid bed sores.

Her whole medical team has said she needs a ceiling hoist, and her parents, Steve and Teresa, applied for one in 2020.

The government policy has changed and while the structural works needed for the hoist are covered by the local authority, the equipment for the ceiling track hoist isn’t covered.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly, who’s been campaigning for the funding for these works, says it’s bureaucracy gone mad.

Deputy Pa Daly says he got assurances from the Minister Anne Rabbitte that a letter of comfort had been provided to the council, so the hoist installation could be included in the Housing Adaptation grant scheme, which is administered by local authorities.

He says the council also said it would prepare the administration work in advance of the regulations being signed off, and it expected the relevant regulations to be changed imminently.

The TD says he's now been informed by the council that the relevant regulations haven’t been introduced, and that the council won’t be processing the grant until new regulations are in place.

In a statement, Kerry County Council says it doesn’t comment on individual cases, but notes there’s currently no funding in place for ceiling hoists.

The council says it’s aware that regulations are being revised, and when the Department issues them, and if hoists are deemed eligible for support, any applications for financial support will be considered.

Steve O’Mahony says a ceiling hoist is a basic need for his daughter, Alexis, who now weighs over 20kg, as it would significantly help the family, carers, and overnight nurses with her care.

He adds that Alexis will need to have surgery for scoliosis, but this won’t be able to go ahead, if they don’t have the ceiling hoist in place at home.