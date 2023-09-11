Advertisement
Killarney event focussing on positive impact of social connection on mental health

Sep 11, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Captain, David Clifford at the launch of Kerry Mental Health Association's #TieDayFriday Fundraising Business Breakfast in The Great Southern Killarney on Friday 6th October. Pictured with David at the launch were Kerry Mental Health Association General Manager, John Drummey and Board Member, Conor Hennigan. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .
Kerry Mental Health Association is hosting an event focussing on the positive impact social connection can have on mental health.

The fundraising business breakfast will take place on Tie Day Friday, October 6th at the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney (from 7 to 8.45am).

Kerry captain, David Clifford and his on-field marker from Mayo, Pádraig O’Hora, who’s a community liaison officer with Mayo Mental Health Association, are part of a panel of speakers.

They’ll discuss the importance of staying connected, whether in business, in sport, or in the wider community, and how to look after mental wellbeing.

General Manager of Kerry Mental Health Association, John Drummey says the event is a good opportunity for people to learn about supports and how they can help others in need.

Tickets for the Kerry Mental Health Association Business Breakfast are available from www.KerryMentalHealth.ie/business-breakfast

People are encouraged to wear a tie on Friday 6th October, #TieDayFriday

