Killarney doctor concerned expanding free GP care will result in longer waiting lists

A Killarney doctor is concerned expanding free GP care will put additional pressure on practices and will result in longer waiting lists.

From next month, children aged six and seven will be able to avail of the free GP visit card.

Dr Gary Stack says in most cases, these children are already patients of their local GP practice.

He’s concerned there will be an increase in visits from children once this free care is introduced.

There was a 27% increase in the number of visits to GPs made by those aged under six, when the scheme was initially introduced.

Dr Stack says there’s already a shortage of GPs, which has been brought to the attention of Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly; he claims Minister Donnelly says increasing nurse capacity will help.

The Killarney-based GP disagrees and feels new GP practices are needed: