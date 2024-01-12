Killarney direct provision centre to continue operating on partially-opened basis

A Killarney direct provision centre will continue to operate on a partially-opened basis.

The matter of the Kingscourt Harmony Inn’s compliance with fire safety regulations came before Judge David Waters at Listowel District Court this morning.

The direct provision centre at the Kingscourt Harmony Inn opened on November 22nd, to house 67 international protection applicants.

Kerry County Council then served the operators of the centre with a fire notice, which the operators appealed before Killarney District Court earlier this week.

The court was told of the council’s very grave and serious concerns about the building and that risk to life was the issue in the case.

An agreement was reached on Tuesday for the centre to continue operating, pending the immediate carrying out of works to the premises.

This included provision of emergency lighting, ensuring correct operation of all fire doors, and installation of a fire escape on the western side of the building.

This morning, Barrister for the council Richard Liston told the court substantial works to the building had taken place since Tuesday.

Mr Liston said the centre can fully open its ground floor, and open a portion of the first floor.

However, the rest of the first floor, and the entirety of the second floor must remain closed.

He asked for the matter to be adjourned for four weeks, so another inspection can take place.

Judge David Waters adjourned the matter until February 13th, and told counsel if they need a hearing on that date about this matter, he will give them a hearing.