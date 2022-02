Gardaí say they are treating the discovery of man's body in Killarney this morning as a tragic incident.

The body of a man, aged in his 30s, was found earlier this morning in the area of the Golden Nugget near Fossa.

It was discovered by a member of the public shortly after 7.30am.

Foul play is not suspected.

Gardaí say the scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is taking place.

A post mortem examination has been arranged.