Killarney cuckoos tagged in Southern and South Eastern Europe

Three Killarney cuckoos have been tracked in Southern and South Eastern Europe.

The birds were tagged by the Cuckoo Tracking Project in Killarney National Park in May, in the hopes of establishing reasons behind the decline in the bird, by observing its migration patterns.

One cuckoo, named Torc, was tagged in East Herzegovina - close to the border of Montenegro, while anoher called KP was tagged near the foot of the Italian Alps.

The third cuckoo, Cores, was tagged in the Piedmont area of Italy.

The project is a collaboration between the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO).

The cuckoos, tagged in Killarney National Park, can be tracked live here .