Advertisement
News

Killarney cuckoos tagged in Central Africa

Jan 10, 2024 09:48 By radiokerrynews
Killarney cuckoos tagged in Central Africa
Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan
Share this article

Three Killarney cuckoos have been tracked in Central Africa.

The birds were tagged by the Cuckoo Tracking Project in Killarney National Park in May, in the hopes of establishing reasons behind the decline in the bird, by observing its migration patterns.

The project is a collaboration between the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO).

Advertisement

One cuckoo, named Torc, has flown over 7,000 km and was tagged in the Congo Basin.

Torc had flown as far south as Salonga National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), before flying North, where he was most recently tagged flying towards the border between the Republic of Congo and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Another, called KP, has crossed the Sahara Desert since departing Killarney, and has also been tagged in the Congo Basin, in North West DRC.

Advertisement

The third cuckoo, Cores, spent the summer months flying across Europe, before remaining in the South of France for a number of months.

Cores then flew over 3,000km over the space of a few days, from France across the Sahara.

He has since been tagged in the Congo Basin of DRC, near the Maringa River.

Advertisement

A live link tracking the cuckoos can be found on the Radio Kerry Website.

The cuckoos, tagged in Killarney National Park, can be tracked live here.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Two arrested following drugs seizure of over €100,000 in South Kerry
Advertisement
People urged to check out houses or vacant buildings in search for man missing from West Limerick
Killarney Direct Provision Centre allowed operate under strict conditions
Advertisement

Recommended

People urged to check out houses or vacant buildings in search for man missing from West Limerick
Two arrested following drugs seizure of over €100,000 in South Kerry
Zebo not ruling out return to international rugby
Defending champion wins at Masters
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus