Killarney cuckoos tagged in Central Africa

Three Killarney cuckoos have been tracked in Central Africa.

The birds were tagged by the Cuckoo Tracking Project in Killarney National Park in May, in the hopes of establishing reasons behind the decline in the bird, by observing its migration patterns.

The project is a collaboration between the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO).

One cuckoo, named Torc, has flown over 7,000 km and was tagged in the Congo Basin.

Torc had flown as far south as Salonga National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), before flying North, where he was most recently tagged flying towards the border between the Republic of Congo and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Another, called KP, has crossed the Sahara Desert since departing Killarney, and has also been tagged in the Congo Basin, in North West DRC.

The third cuckoo, Cores, spent the summer months flying across Europe, before remaining in the South of France for a number of months.

Cores then flew over 3,000km over the space of a few days, from France across the Sahara.

He has since been tagged in the Congo Basin of DRC, near the Maringa River.

The cuckoos, tagged in Killarney National Park, can be tracked live here.