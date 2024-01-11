Advertisement
Killarney councillors hit out at Transport Minister over silence on N22 Killarney Farranfore project

Jan 11, 2024 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Elected Killarney councillors have hit out at the Transport Minister over his “radio silence” on the N22 Killarney Farranfore project.

At the recent meeting of the Killarney MD, Kerry County Council advised councillors, that it has yet to receive a response from Eamon Ryan’s office, following a request for a deputation last November.

The information was provided in response to motions from Independent councillor, Niall Botty O’Callaghan, and Kerry Independent Alliance councillor, John O’Donoghue.

Cllr O’Callaghan said it’s absolutely shocking that so much money has been spent on this project only for it to be halted by Minister Ryan.

He said that there’s a superhighway from the far side of Macroom and it’s beyond disappointing that once you get to the county bounds that the Tralee to Cork road isn’t facilitated at all.

Cllr John O’Donoghue said people living on the four proposed routes are facing planning restrictions as a result of the delays, adding the impass lays at governmental level.

He described the situation as unfair, untenable and unsustainable; and suggested writing a letter to Minister Ryan everyday not requesting, but demanding funding for the project.

Cllr O’Donoghue said the ball is completely in Eamon Ryan’s court and until he hits it back, the council can’t play, which is wrong.

The motion to write to the Minister was seconded by Fianna Fáil councillor, Niall Kelleher; who added since the opening of the Macroom bypass, there has been an increase in traffic on the Kerry side, which highlights the importance of the N22 project.

Cllr Maura Healy-Rae said it was vital the Kerry-Cork economic corridor progress, but said the Minister seems to have forgotten about Killarney against other projects like the Adare bypass. She added the very least he could do was reply.

Cllr Brendan Cronin supported the motion, adding Minister Ryan is treating elected representatives and the people of the county with contempt, and the N22 Killarney Farranfore project like the poor relation to others.

