Killarney councillor says proposed plan for the county does nothing for young people

A Killarney councillor says the proposed development plan for the county does nothing for young people.

Independent councillor Niall O'Callaghan made the remarks during a meeting on the draft Kerry County Development Plan 2022-2028.

On the topics of property dereliction and the lack of housing, Councillor O'Callaghan said young people cannot get on the property ladder in the county.

He cited the cost of homes in the Killarney area and said there are no new houses coming on stream.

The draft Kerry County Development Plan will go to public consultation in December.