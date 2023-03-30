Advertisement
Killarney café collaborating with rugby star Keith Earls’ coffee brand

Mar 30, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
A Killarney café is collaborating with rugby star Keith Earls and is now serving his coffee brand.

Eleven14 Coffee is named after the two positions the Munster and Irish rugby star has played throughout his career.

Keith Earls was joined by former Munster and Irish player, Damien Varley, for the recent launch of the collaboration between Eleven14 Coffee and Café du Parc, Killarney.

The brand strives to not only produce great quality coffee but also to build relationships with their employees, suppliers, investors, and customers.

 

