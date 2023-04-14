Killarney-based Liebherr taking applications for 2023 scholarship programme

Killarney-based crane company Liebherr is now taking applications for its scholarship programme for 2023.

The scholarship covers tuition fees for the duration of the course, as well as the opportunity to complete work experience during summer vacations and college placements throughout the academic year.

Successful scholarship recipients will be given the opportunity to work with Liebherr on innovative technology projects that are changing the way goods are moved around the world.

Advertisement

The scholarship includes opportunities for engineering, business information systems, computer science, software development, and data analytics.

The closing date for applications is May 26th, with details on how to apply on radiokerry.ie.