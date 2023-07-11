Advertisement
Killarney bans single use cups

Jul 11, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Killarney’s business community has rowed in behind a new project, making it the first town in Ireland to stop using disposable cups.

The Killarney Coffee Cup Project is an initiative between local coffee shops and hotels, which will stop over one million single-use coffee cups going to landfill from the town every year

From July 31st, people getting a takeaway cup of tea or coffee in Killarney will have to bring their own reusable cup.

For those that don’t have one, participating shops are partnering with 2GoCup, a deposit and return solutions company, on a collective deposit system.

This will allow customers buy a reusable cup for a €2 deposit, which is refundable when it’s returned to any participating business.

The project is the brainchild of Ciara Tracey of the Ross Hotel and the Killarney Park Hotel in Killarney, who says the business community has rowed in behind it:

Cathaoirleach of Killarney, Councillor Brendan Cronin, says Killarney is leading the way on the issue.

