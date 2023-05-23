Kilcummin man pleads guilty to two drugs charges

A Kilcummin man has pleaded guilty to two charges in relation to the seizure of €140,000 worth of drugs two years ago.

Patrick Daly Jr of Buddaghauns, Kilcummin, Killarney, was arraigned before Judge Sinéad Behan at Tralee Circuit Court.

He pleaded guilty to two charges, those being possession of cannabis for sale or supply, and that the cannabis was worth more than €13,000 when in his possession.

The offences related to the seizure of €140,000 worth of cannabis by gardaí at his home address in Kilcummin on 6th June 2021.

Mr Daly is due to be sentenced this week.