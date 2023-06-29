Kilcummin man jailed for three years for possession of over €140,000 worth of drugs

A Kilcummin man has been sentenced to three years in prison in relation to the seizure of €140,000 worth of drugs.

20-year-old, Patrick Daly Jr of Buddaghauns, Kilcummin, Killarney appeared in Tralee Circuit Court today before Judge Sinéad Behan.

He pleaded guilty to two counts in relation to possession of over 6.7 kg worth of cannabis in Killarney in June 2021.

Garda Conor Farrell gave evidence on the seizure of cannabis which took place in the woods behind Mr Daly’s family home on June 6th 2021.

6.5 kilograms of cannabis worth €132,318 was seized along with Mr Daly’s phone.

The court heard that €11,654 was found in a shed on Mr Daly’s family property, while drug dealing paraphernalia was found in his bedroom, including digital scales, zip locked bags and €535.

Garda Farrell told the court that Mr Daly was fully cooperative , however, he would not reveal the name of his supplier.

Patrick Daly Jr told investigating officers that he was making between 4 and 5 thousand euro a week, over an 8-month period; and told Gardaí he had spent all the money, which the Gardaí did not believe.

Defending barrister, Anthony Sammon told the court that Mr Daly was still a child when his engagement with drugs began and outlined how Mr Daly gave a potted history of how cannabis brought him down a slippery slope and he was barely 18 when he was arrested in relation to the charges.

Judge Sinéad Behan said it was a serious case and that Mr Daly ran a “sophisticated operation”.

She noted a number of mitigating factors and sentenced Mr Daly four years on the first count, with the final twelve months suspended for two years from the release date.

He was sentenced to three years on the second count, with the final twelve months suspended for two years.

The sentences will run concurrently.