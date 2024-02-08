Advertisement
News

Kieran Donaghy Israel call backed by Kerry councillor and basketball chair

Feb 8, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Kieran Donaghy Israel call backed by Kerry councillor and basketball chair
22 January 2022; Kieran Donaghy of Garvey's Tralee Warriors celebrates after the InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy Mens National Cup Final match between C&amp;S Neptune, Cork, and Garvey's Warriors Tralee, Kerry, at National Basketball Arena in Tallaght, Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Share this article

A councillor, who’s chair of Tralee Warriors Basketball Club, supports Kieran Donaghy's view that the sport’s governing body should withdraw the women’s team from its game against Israel.

Cllr Terry O'Brien backed a statement by Kerry’s Kieran Donaghy, the renowned basketball and GAA star.

Mr Donaghy says Basketball Ireland should withdraw the national women’s team from today’s European Championship game.

Advertisement

The Labour councillor and Tralee Warriors chair says it's the right thing to do.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

37-year-old charged with double murder of father and daughter in Tralee house fire
Advertisement
Global Economic Summit expected to be held in Kerry every year
Tralee court told €1.1 million worth of suspected drugs could be oregano as analysis not yet completed
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee based Premiere Financial partners with Fairstone Ireland
Increased listenership to Radio Kerry
Tralee court told €1.1 million worth of suspected drugs could be oregano as analysis not yet completed
37-year-old charged with double murder of father and daughter in Tralee house fire
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus