Kieran Donaghy Israel call backed by Kerry councillor and basketball chair

A councillor, who’s chair of Tralee Warriors Basketball Club, supports Kieran Donaghy's view that the sport’s governing body should withdraw the women’s team from its game against Israel.

Cllr Terry O'Brien backed a statement by Kerry’s Kieran Donaghy, the renowned basketball and GAA star.

Mr Donaghy says Basketball Ireland should withdraw the national women’s team from today’s European Championship game.

The Labour councillor and Tralee Warriors chair says it's the right thing to do.