Kerry's news beach bye laws come into force this month

Kerry’s new beach bye laws will come into force on June 20th.

This will mean that dogs and horses will be restricted from accessing parts of Kerry's Blue Flag beaches during specific time periods.

Animals will be limited from accessing the Blue Flag areas of these beaches from 11am to 7pm until September 15th; the restriction will operate from 12pm to 6pm at Kells beach.

Kerry’s recreational craft and personal water craft bye laws will also come into force on June 20th.

Councillors voted to adopt the both bye laws last month.

More information on the beach bye laws can be read here.