Advertisement
News

Kerry’s new forestry minister signals ramping up of clearing trees from power lines

Jan 30, 2025 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Kerry’s new forestry minister signals ramping up of clearing trees from power lines
Michael Healy-Rae during the General Election 2024 Kerry Constituency Count at the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre, Killarney, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry
Share this article

Kerry’s newest Minister of State, who's responsible for forestry, says his department will be undertaking work to clear trees from power lines.

Fallen trees caused huge disruption to Ireland’s electricity network after Storm Éowyn, with some ESB customers still without power almost a week on.

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has been confirmed as the new Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture with responsibility for farm safety, forestry, and horticulture.

Advertisement

He says meetings were held yesterday on what his department can do to ensure power lines are free of trees, and there will be more meetings on clearing trees.

Minister Healy-Rae says speed-tracking licences to fell and clear trees is one of the measures being looked at.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

CSO anticipates surge in number of older people in Kerry in next decades
Advertisement
Listowel municipal district councillor claims 88% of want CCTV in the town
Planning granted for Killorglin's first Lidl store
Advertisement

Recommended

Planning granted for Killorglin's first Lidl store
Kerry ETB hasn’t acquired Pretty Polly site due for redevelopment
Gardaí issue strong warning about increase in scams by callers and bogus tradespeople
Listowel municipal district councillor claims 88% of want CCTV in the town
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus