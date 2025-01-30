Kerry’s newest Minister of State, who's responsible for forestry, says his department will be undertaking work to clear trees from power lines.

Fallen trees caused huge disruption to Ireland’s electricity network after Storm Éowyn, with some ESB customers still without power almost a week on.

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has been confirmed as the new Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture with responsibility for farm safety, forestry, and horticulture.

Advertisement

He says meetings were held yesterday on what his department can do to ensure power lines are free of trees, and there will be more meetings on clearing trees.

Minister Healy-Rae says speed-tracking licences to fell and clear trees is one of the measures being looked at.