Kerry's Live Register drops by a fifth in a year

Kerry's Live Register has dropped by a fifth in a year.

That's according to the latest data for August from the Central Statistics Office.

Last month, 5,908 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

Advertisement

That's down by 20% compared to August 2020 (7,434).

However, the data shows a relatively unchanged monthly picture when last month is compared to July (5,936), with a drop of just 28 people.

Both Tralee and Listowel social welfare offices see monthly increases.

Advertisement

In Tralee there is an increase of 14 to 2,841 and 43 more people signing on in Listowel bring its total to 1,243.

Elsewhere, Killarney is down 25 to 819, Dingle falls 36 to 256, Killorglin drops 7 to 393 and Kenmare has a slight decrease of 3 to 169.

Caherciveen remains unchanged in a month at 187.

Advertisement