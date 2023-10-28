Kerry's Fittest School 2023 winner announced

Kerry’s Fittest School 2023 has been named.

The event was held yesterday, with a number of TY students representing their respective schools.

Mercy Mounthawk, represented by Laura Falvey, Eva Costelloe, Ronan Hayes and Luke O’Sullivan, was crowned the winner.

In the Individual Girls category, Doireann Dwyer, from St. Bridgets Killarney, was named in 1st place.

Con Mahony, from Castleisland was the winner in the Individual Boys category.

Winning team:

Mercy Mounthawk

Laura Falvey

Eva Costelloe

Ronan Hayes

Luke O'Sullivan

2nd team

St. Brigid's Killarney & St. Brendan's College, Killarney

Kate Forde

Doireann Dwyer

Gearóid O'Connor

Kevin Looney

3rd team

Causeway Comprehensive

Jake Segal

John Curtin

Ava Fitzgerald

Sarah Slattery

Individual girls:

1st: Doireann Dwyer (St Bridgets Killarney)

2nd: Laura Falvey (Mercy Mounthawk)

3rd: Lily May O'Gara (Mercy Mounthawk)

Individual Boys:

1st: Con Mahony (Castleisland Community College)

2nd: Michael Lynch (Presentation Secondary School Milltown)

3rd: Luke O'Sullivan (Mercy Mounthawk)