Advertisement
News

Kerry's Fittest School 2023 winner announced

Oct 28, 2023 12:15 By radiokerrynews
Kerry's Fittest School 2023 winner announced
Share this article

Kerry’s Fittest School 2023 has been named.

The event was held yesterday, with a number of TY students representing their respective schools.

Mercy Mounthawk, represented by Laura Falvey, Eva Costelloe, Ronan Hayes and Luke O’Sullivan, was crowned the winner.

Advertisement

In the Individual Girls category, Doireann Dwyer, from St. Bridgets Killarney, was named in 1st place.

Con Mahony, from Castleisland was the winner in the Individual Boys category.

Winning team:

Advertisement

Mercy Mounthawk

Laura Falvey

Eva Costelloe

Advertisement

Ronan Hayes

Luke O'Sullivan

2nd team

Advertisement

St. Brigid's Killarney & St. Brendan's College, Killarney

Kate Forde

Doireann Dwyer

Advertisement

Gearóid O'Connor

Kevin Looney

3rd team

Causeway Comprehensive

Jake Segal

John Curtin

Ava Fitzgerald

Sarah Slattery

Individual girls:

1st: Doireann Dwyer (St Bridgets Killarney)

2nd: Laura Falvey (Mercy Mounthawk)

3rd: Lily May O'Gara (Mercy Mounthawk)

Individual Boys:

1st: Con Mahony (Castleisland Community College)

2nd: Michael Lynch (Presentation Secondary School Milltown)

3rd: Luke O'Sullivan (Mercy Mounthawk)

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry businesses urged to be extra vigilant about security this Halloween
Advertisement
Councillors to write to government seeking restoration of automatic entitlement of medical cards at 70
Councillors to write to RCSI requesting rural GP scholarship scheme for young doctors
Advertisement

Recommended

Councillors to write to government seeking restoration of automatic entitlement of medical cards at 70
Kerry businesses urged to be extra vigilant about security this Halloween
Tier 2 Quarter Final for Kerry today
Councillors to write to RCSI requesting rural GP scholarship scheme for young doctors
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus