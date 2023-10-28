Kerry's Fittest School 2023 winner announced

Kerry’s Fittest School 2023 has been named.
The event was held yesterday, with a number of TY students representing their respective schools.
Mercy Mounthawk, represented by Laura Falvey, Eva Costelloe, Ronan Hayes and Luke O’Sullivan, was crowned the winner.
In the Individual Girls category, Doireann Dwyer, from St. Bridgets Killarney, was named in 1st place.
Con Mahony, from Castleisland was the winner in the Individual Boys category.
Winning team:
Mercy Mounthawk
Laura Falvey
Eva Costelloe
Ronan Hayes
Luke O'Sullivan
2nd team
St. Brigid's Killarney & St. Brendan's College, Killarney
Kate Forde
Doireann Dwyer
Gearóid O'Connor
Kevin Looney
3rd team
Causeway Comprehensive
Jake Segal
John Curtin
Ava Fitzgerald
Sarah Slattery
Individual girls:
1st: Doireann Dwyer (St Bridgets Killarney)
2nd: Laura Falvey (Mercy Mounthawk)
3rd: Lily May O'Gara (Mercy Mounthawk)
Individual Boys:
1st: Con Mahony (Castleisland Community College)
2nd: Michael Lynch (Presentation Secondary School Milltown)
3rd: Luke O'Sullivan (Mercy Mounthawk)