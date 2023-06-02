Kerry’s Dr Edmond Harty inaugurated as President of Engineers Ireland

Kerryman Dr Edmond Harty has been inaugurated as the President of Engineers Ireland.

The professional membership body currently represents some 25,000 engineers of all disciplines.

Causeway native and former Dairymaster CEO, Edmond Harty has been Vice-President of Engineers Ireland for the past two years, before assuming the role of President at the AGM yesterday.

An engineer and entrepreneur, Dr Harty holds a number of non-executive roles, and is the Founder of Innovalogix, an investment and consultancy firm.

Previously he was the CEO and largest shareholder of Dairymaster, the world-leading dairy innovation and technology company, that he built and led over a 22-year period at its global headquarters in Causeway.

Dr Harty was awarded a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Limerick, and a PhD in Biosystems Engineering from University College Dublin.

He has also studied at some of the world’s leading universities, including Stanford University, California and IMD, Switzerland.

He has a strong track record of innovation and product development, having filed over 130 patent applications, and commercialising technologies across the globe.