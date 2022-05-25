Advertisement
Kerry’s Athena Analytics is a finalist in National Enterprise Awards

May 25, 2022 12:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry's Athena Analytics is a finalist in National Enterprise Awards
Kerry company Athena Analytics has been named as a finalist in this year’s National Enterprise Awards.

Set up by Emily Brick, it provides the Athena Tracker software to educational institutions, which uses machine learning to identify a student's potential.

It was selected by the Kerry Local Enterprise Office as the most exceptional company in the county, and is one of 31 finalists from across Ireland to compete for a €50,000 prize fund.

The National Enterprise Awards final will take place on June 2nd in Dublin.

 

 

