Kerry’s Athena Analytics is a finalist in National Enterprise Awards

Kerry company Athena Analytics has been named as a finalist in this year’s National Enterprise Awards.

Set up by Emily Brick, it provides the Athena Tracker software to educational institutions, which uses machine learning to identify a student's potential.

It was selected by the Kerry Local Enterprise Office as the most exceptional company in the county, and is one of 31 finalists from across Ireland to compete for a €50,000 prize fund.

Advertisement

The National Enterprise Awards final will take place on June 2nd in Dublin.