Kerry’s 14-day incidence rate just above national average

The 14-day incidence rate in Kerry is just above the national average.

Nationally, there were over 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past two weeks. In the fortnight up to midnight on Tuesday (September 7th), there were 726 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, giving a 14-day incidence rate per population of 491.

The national average rate over the past fortnight is 458. Kerry had the seventh-highest rate in the country over the past fortnight, however, the figures show the number of cases is decreasing.

The 7-day rate puts the county at the seventeenth-highest. Monaghan continues to have the highest 14-day incidence rate, approximately 2.5 times that of Kerry.