Advertisement
News

Kerry’s 14-day incidence rate just above national average

Sep 9, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry’s 14-day incidence rate just above national average Kerry’s 14-day incidence rate just above national average
Share this article

The 14-day incidence rate in Kerry is just above the national average.

Nationally, there were over 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past two weeks. In the fortnight up to midnight on Tuesday (September 7th), there were 726 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, giving a 14-day incidence rate per population of 491.

The national average rate over the past fortnight is 458. Kerry had the seventh-highest rate in the country over the past fortnight, however, the figures show the number of cases is decreasing.

Advertisement

The 7-day rate puts the county at the seventeenth-highest. Monaghan continues to have the highest 14-day incidence rate, approximately 2.5 times that of Kerry.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus