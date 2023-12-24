Advertisement
News

Kerrymen surpass €40,000 fundraiser goal for Jack & Jill Foundation ahead of final of 12 hikes challenge

Dec 24, 2023 17:15 By radiokerrynews
Kerrymen surpass €40,000 fundraiser goal for Jack & Jill Foundation ahead of final of 12 hikes challenge
Share this article

Three Castleisland men have raised over €41,000 for the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation so far this year.

Paul Carmody, Ger Reidy and Niall Mitchell began their Jack and Jill 12 Hills fundraiser in January.

Their aim was to undertake twelve hikes in twelve months to raise €40 thousand for the charity; which provides vital support to Mr Carmody’s young daughter Paige, who has medical challenges.

Advertisement

The fundraiser surpassed their target recently, before the final hike, which takes place next week.

Niall Mitchell, who is one of the organisers of the fundraiser, say they’ve been blown away by the support.

Advertisement

Their final fundraising hike in aid of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, takes place on Thursday, December 28th at Torc Mountain, Killarney.

Niall Mitchell explains how to get involved on the final hike in the 12 Hills for Jack & Jill fundraiser

Advertisement

More information on the Jack & Jill 12 Hills fundraiser can be found here

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Two men remanded in connection with €21 million cocaine seizure at Foynes Port
Advertisement
Kerry Garda Chief Superintendent reminds drivers not to take risks behind wheel over Christmas period
Five Goal Mile events taking place in Kerry this Christmas
Advertisement

Recommended

Two men remanded in connection with €21 million cocaine seizure at Foynes Port
Kerry Garda Chief Superintendent reminds drivers not to take risks behind wheel over Christmas period
Kerry Aontú rep says operation highlighting girls at risk of FGM is step in the right direction
Five Goal Mile events taking place in Kerry this Christmas
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus