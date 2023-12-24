Kerrymen surpass €40,000 fundraiser goal for Jack & Jill Foundation ahead of final of 12 hikes challenge

Three Castleisland men have raised over €41,000 for the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation so far this year.

Paul Carmody, Ger Reidy and Niall Mitchell began their Jack and Jill 12 Hills fundraiser in January.

Their aim was to undertake twelve hikes in twelve months to raise €40 thousand for the charity; which provides vital support to Mr Carmody’s young daughter Paige, who has medical challenges.

The fundraiser surpassed their target recently, before the final hike, which takes place next week.

Niall Mitchell, who is one of the organisers of the fundraiser, say they’ve been blown away by the support.

Their final fundraising hike in aid of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, takes place on Thursday, December 28th at Torc Mountain, Killarney.

Niall Mitchell explains how to get involved on the final hike in the 12 Hills for Jack & Jill fundraiser

More information on the Jack & Jill 12 Hills fundraiser can be found here