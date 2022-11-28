Advertisement
Kerryman who paid women to let him abuse their children gets 7 years in jail

Nov 28, 2022 15:11 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry man has been sentenced to eight years in prison with the final year suspended after pleading guilty to 22 crimes, including sexual assault of a child.

35-year-old Timmy Duggan, of Mountain Lodge, Annagh, Tralee was sentenced today at Tralee Circuit Court, having pleaded guilty to 22 counts, including sexual exploitation of children, and sexual abuse of children, relating to offences between 2015 and 2021.

Some of the offences involved paying mothers for indecent images of their children, or paying for physical access to their children for the purposes of sexual gratification.

One of the mothers involved, a co-accused in the case, was sentenced to three years in prison with the final 18 months suspended.

MORE TO FOLLOW

 

