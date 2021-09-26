Advertisement
Kerryman to walk flock of sheep across London Bridge this afternoon

Sep 26, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
A Kerryman will walk his flock of sheep across London Bridge this afternoon.

Dan Tim O'Sullivan from Gleesk in Kells, was awarded the Freedom of the City of London in October 2019, in recognition for his success as a businessman and his charitable works.

He founded Danny Sullivan Group in the 1980s, which now employs over 1,500 people and is one of the biggest suppliers of skilled labour to the construction, civil engineering, rail, and transportation sectors in the UK.

Dan Tim O'Sullivan will cross Southwark Bridge at 2:30pm this afternoon with his flock of sheep, and in doing so, will exercise his ancient right as a freeman of the City of London - and become the first sheep farmer to do the honours.

He says he's delighted it's finally going ahead, having been postponed due to the pandemic.

