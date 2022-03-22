Advertisement
Kerryman instrumental in setting up Ukrainian Emergency Centre in Dublin

Mar 22, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Eamonn Sayers from Derryquay, who's manager of the Guinness Enterprise Centre, Dublin. Photo: LinkedIn
A Kerryman, instrumental in setting up the Ukrainian Emergency Centre in Dublin, has paid tribute to its volunteers.

The facility coordinates medical supplies to Ukraine, and helps refugees in Ireland.

It’s located in the Guinness Enterprise Centre, which is managed by Eamonn Sayers from Derryquay.

Eamonn was also involved with setting up Pryvit.ie, a not-for-profit website allowing Ukrainians to access special offers and discounted goods listed by businesses.

He says he offered help to a former colleague, who’s Ukrainian, and this resulted in establishing the Ukrainian Emergency Centre.

