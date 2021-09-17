Advertisement
Kerrygold owner launches 2022 graduate programme

Sep 17, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerrygold owner launches 2022 graduate programme
Majella Darcy, Chief People Officer and John Jordan, Chief Executive of Ornua
Ornua, the owner of Kerrygold, has launched its search for the organisation’s next generation of leaders through its 2022 graduate programme.

The food company is looking for 15 applicants for roles in areas including Sales and Marketing, New Product Development, Finance, and ICT.

Nine positions will be based internationally in Dubai, Germany, Nigeria, South Africa, Spain, the UK, and the US.

The Ornua Graduate Programme is 18-months long, and offers graduates a chance to build a range of business skills and gain experience in one of Ireland’s leading food companies.

 

 

