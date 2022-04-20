Kerry women's centre calls for more resources to tackle violence against women

Volunteers at a women’s resource centre say the introduction of new laws around stalking and strangulation does not go far enough in tackling violence against women.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee brought a memo before Cabinet today making stalking and non-fatal strangulation a standalone offence under Irish law.

Ms McEntee published the bill on foot of the murder of Offaly teacher Ashling Murphy last January.

Rita O’Sullivan Crean is a volunteer at the Phoenix Women’s Centre in Tralee.

While she welcomes the new legislation, she says much more needs to be done to protect victims of violence.

Rita O'Sullivan Crean says the govermnent should give priority to women's centres, particularly in Kerry.

The centre is in need of some full-time staff in order to meet demand, according to Ms O'Sullivan Crean.