Kerry woman whose sister died in crash warns of danger of driving while tired

Mar 7, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry woman whose sister died in crash warns of danger of driving while tired
A Kerry woman, whose sister died after falling asleep when driving, is warning people to be mindful of getting behind the wheel while tired.

26-year-old Kerrie Browne from Brosna was driving home from night duty at University Hospital Kerry when she fell asleep and drifted onto the path of an oncoming Toyota Land Cruiser on the N21, near Ahaneboy, Castleisland.

During the inquest into her death, coroner Helen Lucey stated the evidence from the scene investigator was of classic symptoms of a road traffic accident when someone was tired.

Kerrie’s sister Andrea says Kerrie was living her life to the fullest at the time of the accident, and says it’s hard to believe she fell asleep while driving.

Andrea Browne is urging people to plan their journey home after working night or long shifts, to save other families going through what they did:

