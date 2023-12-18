Advertisement
Kerry woman who helped Allies defeat Nazi Germany remained proud of her roots

Dec 18, 2023 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Maureen Sweeney née Flavin pictured with her late husband Ted. She took barometer readings and collated weather reports by Ted who was the lighthouse keeper at Blacksod, Co Mayo. The weather report they took on June 3rd, 1944 - Maureen's 21st birthday - influenced General Eisenhower's decision to launch D-Day three days later. Thank you to Fergus Sweeney for the photograph.
The grandson of the late Maureen Sweeney, whose weather forecast helped change the course of history, says she was always proud of being from Kerry.

The Knockanure native, whose maiden name was Flavin, died yesterday at the age of 100.

On June 3rd, 1944, the day of her 21st birthday, Maureen, who worked at a weather station in Co Mayo, issued a weather warning which led to the postponement of the D-Day landings.

She forecast an impending storm from the station in Blacksod which supplied weather reports to Britain.

As a result, the Allies delayed their invasion of Normandy by a day; the successful D-Day landings helped secure the Allies' victory over Nazi Germany.

Maureen's grandson Fergus said she remained healthy all her life and could enjoy the honours and recognition she got, including from the US House of Representatives in 2021.

Maureen Sweeney spent most of her life in Mayo but always remained a proud Kerry woman.

Her grandson Fergus said she was merciless when Kerry beat Mayo in Gaelic Football.

 

