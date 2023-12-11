Advertisement
Kerry woman to receive highest honour bestowed by Killarney this afternoon

Dec 11, 2023 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Margaret O'Donoghue, of the Gleneagle Hotel Group, will be honoured by the Order of Inisfallen for her contribution she and her family have made to tourism in Killarney and the economy in the greater Kerry area for over half a century. Mrs. O'Donoghue, will be inducted into the prestigious Cairde Chill Airne 'Order of Inisfallen' - the highest honour the town of Killarney can bestow in a special eventThe Order of Inisfallen award will be presented by Mayor of Killarney, Cllr Brendan Cronin, at Muckross House at 4.00pm on December 11th and, later that evening, Margaret O’Donoghue will be the guest of honour at the Kerry branch of the Irish Hotels Federation’s Christmas Ball which will be held, appropriately, in The Gleneagle Hotel. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
A Kerry woman will today receive the highest honour bestowed by the town of Killarney.

Margaret O’Donoghue of the Gleneagle Group will be inducted into the Order of Inisfallen at 4 o’clock this afternoon at Muckross House.

Margaret and her late husband Maurice opened the Gleneagle Hotel in 1957, bringing it from a 12-bedroom hotel into one of Ireland’s largest and most popular hotel groups.

She says the Gleneagle wouldn’t be the success it is today without the support of the staff that have worked there through the years, and those who supported them in that time.

Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Independent councillor Brendan Cronin, will present the Order of Inisfallen Award to Margaret O’Donoghue this afternoon.

