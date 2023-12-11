Kerry woman to receive highest honour bestowed by Killarney this afternoon

A Kerry woman will today receive the highest honour bestowed by the town of Killarney.

Margaret O’Donoghue of the Gleneagle Group will be inducted into the Order of Inisfallen at 4 o’clock this afternoon at Muckross House.

Margaret and her late husband Maurice opened the Gleneagle Hotel in 1957, bringing it from a 12-bedroom hotel into one of Ireland’s largest and most popular hotel groups.

Advertisement

She says the Gleneagle wouldn’t be the success it is today without the support of the staff that have worked there through the years, and those who supported them in that time.

Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Independent councillor Brendan Cronin, will present the Order of Inisfallen Award to Margaret O’Donoghue this afternoon.