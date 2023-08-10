Advertisement
Kerry woman says improvements needed in supports for foster families

Aug 10, 2023 13:44 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry woman who fosters children says there needs to be improvements in supports for foster families.

Orla Murphy who is from Kenmare has been fostering for twelve years.

She was speaking after HIQA report found that foster care services in Kerry are compliant or substantially compliant in the standards of care provided to children.

Ms Murphy says she’s had a very positive experience and says people fostering in Kerry are lucky with the standards here in comparison to other parts of the country.

However, Ms Murphy says the conditions and supports available overall need to improve to recruit and retain foster families:

