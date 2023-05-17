Kerry woman remembered on 49th anniversary of Dublin and Monaghan bombings

Today marks the 49th anniversary of the Dublin and Monaghan bombings.

34 people, including 35-year-old Breda Grace from Tralee, died in the attacks - one of the deadliest of the Troubles.

A wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial to the victims on Talbot Streeet is being held this afternoon

Justice Minister, Simon Harris, says the Government is fully committed to seeking out the truth behind the bombings.

A former British police chief is conducting an inquiry, Operation Denton, into alleged collusion between British security services and a loyalist gang.

Margaret Urwin from the Justice for the Forgotton group is hoping his report will be published by this time next year;