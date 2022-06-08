Kerry woman pays €1,400 less for car rental in the North during visit home

A Kerry woman, who is visiting from the US, rented a car from Northern Ireland as it was €1,400 cheaper than renting one in the Republic.

Cora Creed is originally from Lyreacrompane and has lived in the US for 32 years.

She’s gradually moving back here to live in Kenmare and arrived into Dublin Airport last month; she’s staying in Kerry until September so needed a car.

A company in Dublin was quoting her almost €70,000 for the 12-week period she required it; she ended up getting a car from Newry for €1,400 cheaper and it was dropped to the airport for her to collect.

Cora Creed says the car hire rental sector needs to explain the huge differential in prices between the Republic and the North: