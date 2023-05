A Kerry trainee solicitor has won a national prize.

Sarah Courtney, from Currow, represented Arthur Cox LLP, Dublin at the 2023 Michael Peart Challenge Cup.

Ms. Currow and her team were presented with the cup at the event in Belfast.

Advertisement

This cross-border competition is a collaboration between the Law Society of Ireland and the Institute of Professional Legal Studies (IPLS) at Queens University Belfast.

The competition is designed to help trainee solicitors to develop their skills.