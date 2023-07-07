Kerry woman calls for videoing of ill patients to be criminalised

A woman who witnessed people videoing a seriously ill patient being transferred by helicopter from University Hospital Kerry says this behaviour should be criminalised.

Sharon contacted the Kerry Today programme after she saw people this week racing over to film on their phones a patient being transferred to another hospital by air ambulance.

She says she was disgusted by the behaviour of those people, especially given the vulnerable state of the patient.

There is currently a bill going through the Oireachtas to protect accident victims from having images of them recorded or published, but it has not progressed in the last 12 months.

Sharon says the law, as it is, is failing people.