Kerry woman appointed as chairperson of Akusus Group

A Kerry woman’s being appointed as the chairperson of the Akusus Group.

Liz Shanahan, who is from Castleisland, has been appointed as chairperson of the Akusus Group which includes companies RelateCare and Rigneydolphin.

Both companies deliver value-adding consulting and outsourcing services with RelateCare specialising in the healthcare sector.

Liz Shanahan is recognised as one of Ireland’s global leaders in healthcare and life sciences and has over 25 years’ experience.

Most recently, Ms Shanahan was on the board of UDG PLC until its recent acquisition by the private equity group, CD&R. She is a board member of two UK listed businesses, a trustee of the charitable arm of one of the UK’s leading hospitals and a board member of two privately owned companies.

She began her career at Merck & Co before setting up her own specialist communications consultancy. She sold that business to the NYSE listed management consultancy, FTI Consulting, where she then became Global Head of Healthcare & Lifesciences for several years.

As one of the sector’s most experienced counsels, Liz Shanahan continues to advise many of the world’s leading healthcare organizations. Her clients have included the World Health Organisation, the World Economic Forum, Pfizer, Novartis, the NHS, GSK and Boots.

She says she’s honoured and humbled to be asked to lead the board of one of Ireland’s most successful indigenous businesses.