Kerry woman appointed as AIB’s new Managing Director Retail Banking

A Kerry woman has been appointed as AIB’s new Managing Director Retail Banking.

Geraldine Casey will be responsible for overseeing and implementing strategy across the banks retail business.

The South Kerry native has been AIB’s Chief People Officer for the last three years, during which she pioneered a number of progressive policy changes.

Before joining the bank, Ms Casey spent 20 years with Tesco across a number of senior and executive roles.

The appointment puts her in charge of AIB’s largest division which includes homes, personal and business lending; and Ireland’s largest branch network; with 4,000 staff, serving customers nationwide.