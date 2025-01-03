The weather warning for rain and snow in Kerry this weekend has been upgraded.

Conditions are expected to worsen in the county tomorrow evening.

Kerry will be under a status yellow snow and rain warning from 1pm to 5pm tomorrow, Saturday.

This will then get worse in the evening, with the warning upgraded to orange from 5pm tomorrow until 5pm on Sunday.

Heavy rain is expected in the county, and this will then fall as sleet and snow later in the evening, with significant accumulations expected.

Met Éireann is warning of very difficult underfoot and travelling conditions, poor visibility, disruption to public transport, and animal welfare issues.

Uisce Éireann is also urging people in Kerry to try and protect their pipes during freezing temperatures.

Water expands by nearly 10% as it freezes and turns into ice, which stops the flow of water through pipes and can cause new pipes to split.

Some of the steps people can take include checking outside pipes, turning off water supply, and setting the heating to come on periodically.

Uisce Éireann says leaving taps running is not an effective way of preventing frozen pipes, and can put pressure on already-challenged water supplies.

With temperatures set to drop below freezing tonight in some areas, Kerry County Council crews are salting priority routes at 6:30 this evening.