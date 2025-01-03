Advertisement
News

Kerry weather warning upgraded with heavy rain and sleet expected

Jan 3, 2025 17:16 By radiokerrynews
Kerry weather warning upgraded with heavy rain and sleet expected
Share this article

The weather warning for rain and snow in Kerry this weekend has been upgraded.

Conditions are expected to worsen in the county tomorrow evening.

Kerry will be under a status yellow snow and rain warning from 1pm to 5pm tomorrow, Saturday.

Advertisement

This will then get worse in the evening, with the warning upgraded to orange from 5pm tomorrow until 5pm on Sunday.

Heavy rain is expected in the county, and this will then fall as sleet and snow later in the evening, with significant accumulations expected.

Met Éireann is warning of very difficult underfoot and travelling conditions, poor visibility, disruption to public transport, and animal welfare issues.

Advertisement

Uisce Éireann is also urging people in Kerry to try and protect their pipes during freezing temperatures.

Water expands by nearly 10% as it freezes and turns into ice, which stops the flow of water through pipes and can cause new pipes to split.

Some of the steps people can take include checking outside pipes, turning off water supply, and setting the heating to come on periodically.

Advertisement

Uisce Éireann says leaving taps running is not an effective way of preventing frozen pipes, and can put pressure on already-challenged water supplies.

With temperatures set to drop below freezing tonight in some areas, Kerry County Council crews are salting priority routes at 6:30 this evening.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Level of homelessness increased in Kerry in November
Advertisement
Environmental campaigner with Kerry roots remains in prison
IFA president advises farmers on precautions for cold snap
Advertisement

Recommended

Level of homelessness increased in Kerry in November
Salah says stand-off over new deal continues
Change of time and venue for Stacks semi-final
United secure services of Harry Maguire for another season
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus