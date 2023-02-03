Advertisement
Kerry was the wettest county in January

Feb 3, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry was the wettest county in January
Kerry was the wettest county in the month of January.

Met Éireann’s weather summary for January shows 196mm of rain fell at Valentia Observatory throughout the month, the most of any weather station.

Valentia Observatory also had the highest number of days with at least 1mm of rain.

As well as being the wettest county, Kerry also had the highest average temperature in January with 7.7 degrees.

Just 34 hours of sunshine were recorded at Valentia during January, while less than a half hour of sunshine was recorded there on 16 separate days.

