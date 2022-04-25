Kerry volunteers to bike and hike in Camino to fundraise for Irish Community Air Ambulance

Kerry volunteers are biking and hiking in Camino into Santiago de Compostela in Spain to fundraise for the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS), which is based in Rathcool, County Cork, is Ireland’s only charity air ambulance and works in partnership with the National Ambulance Service.

The organisation has set a fundraising target of €50,000 for the week-long event which has already been surpassed.

The walking group is to start their journey today and participants will walk 130km to Santiago de Compostela while the cycling group is to begin their 338km route from Aveiro in Portugal.

CEO of the Irish Community Air Ambulance Michael Sheridan says the volunteers put huge effort into training and fundraising ahead of the Camino which ensures the charity can continue to bring hope to people who need it most.