Kerry volunteers to bike and hike in Camino to fundraise for Irish Community Air Ambulance

Apr 25, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
FREE PIC - NO REPRO FEE - June 23, 2021 FASTEST CIVILIAN HELICOPTER IN THE WORLD GOES INTO SERVICE AT IRISH COMMUNITY AIR AMBULANCE The Irish Community Air Ambulance new helicopter went into service. It’s the fastest civilian helicopter in the world. The charity organisation is fast approaching 1,000 missions since it was formed in 2019. The Irish Community Air Ambulance has taken delivery of a Leonardo 109S helicopter. It is the fastest civilian helicopter in the world and is ideally suited to the provision of a rural Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS). The charity heli-med service has responded to almost 1,000 incidents from its base in Rathcoole, County Cork since it was established in July 2019. Cardiac arrests account for the most incidents so far this year, followed by road traffic collisions and farming accidents. Pic : Brian Lougheed See Full Press Release from Sinead Aherne, Healy Communications on behalf of Irish Community Air Ambulance 087 7143129 or [email protected]
Kerry volunteers are biking and hiking in Camino into Santiago de Compostela in Spain to fundraise for the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS), which is based in Rathcool, County Cork, is Ireland’s only charity air ambulance and works in partnership with the National Ambulance Service.

The organisation has set a fundraising target of €50,000 for the week-long event which has already been surpassed.

The walking group is to start their journey today and participants will walk 130km to Santiago de Compostela while the cycling group is to begin their 338km route from Aveiro in Portugal.

CEO of the Irish Community Air Ambulance Michael Sheridan says the volunteers put huge effort into training and fundraising ahead of the Camino which ensures the charity can continue to bring hope to people who need it most.

